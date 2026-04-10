IPL 2026: LSG Sign George Linde As Replacement For Injured Wanindu Hasaranga

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed South Africa batting all-rounder George Linde as a replacement for Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga for the remainder of IPL 2026, the tournament organizers announced on Friday. | IANS & File Pic

New Delhi, April 10: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed South Africa batting all-rounder George Linde as a replacement for Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga for the remainder of IPL 2026, the tournament organizers announced on Friday.

"Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed Protea all-rounder George Linde as a replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been ruled out of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026," an official IPL media advisory stated.

Hasaranga, who was acquired by LSG for Rs 2 crore during the player auction held in Abu Dhabi last year, has been ruled out of the ongoing tournament due to a hamstring injury sustained during Sri Lanka’s opening fixture of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

"We are preparing for the fact that he isn't going to be able to join us. We are looking at replacements, that should be announced in 24-48 hours,” LSG’s Director of Cricket Tom Moody had said during the game at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, which LSG won by three wickets on the last ball.

Linde, a seasoned left-handed batting all-rounder who bowls slow left-arm orthodox, will be making his maiden appearance in the IPL. He has represented South Africa in three Tests, four ODIs, and 37 T20Is. In the shortest format for the Proteas, Linde has amassed 403 runs and claimed 35 wickets.

His recent T20 game came in the bilateral series against New Zealand last month, where he picked up only one wicket in four innings. Linde, 34, was in the Proteas squad for the Men’s T20 World Cup and has also been part of franchise leagues such as SA20, the Hundred, Major League Cricket, and the PSL.

In all, he has taken 218 wickets in 250 T20s at an economy rate of 7.42. He now joins the Rishabh Pant-led side at his base price of Rs 1 crore. LSG will next face Gujarat Titans (GT) at their home ground BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday afternoon.

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