'Not Long Enough...': Virat Kohli Hilariously Mocks Romario Shepherd With 'West Indian Accent' During Practice In Viral Video

RCB star Virat Kohli was at his hilarious best in Guwahati ahead of the game against Rajasthan Royals. During training, Romario Shepherd hit a towering six, hitting the dressing room window. Kohli, who was watching from the side, taunted Shepherd in a hilarious Caribbean accent, suggesting his hit wasn't long enough.

"Not long enough boss, hit it out of Guwahati," Kohli said hilariously in a viral video.

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RCB start title defence in fine style

RCB have started the IPL 2026 season in the style of being defending champions with wins in both their games. Such has been their dominance that the Bengaluru franchise have hardly required the services of Romario Shepherd with the bat.

Kohli himself has started the season well, with a masterclass in the run chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also chipped in with a brief cameo against CSK, which RCB won by 27 runs.