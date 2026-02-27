IPL 2026 Likely To Be Delayed Due To Elections; BCCI Considers New Dates

IPL Trophy | Credits: Twitter

Mumbai, February 27: The start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is likely to be delayed by a couple of days, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) yet to finalise the opening date. While no official announcement has been made, March 28 is emerging as the more probable start date with March 29 also under consideration. A formal confirmation is expected within the next week, as per reports from Cricbuzz.

The BCCI had earlier informed franchises during the IPL auction in Abu Dhabi in December that the season would begin on March 26 and run until May 31. It is not yet clear whether the final will also be pushed back if the opening match is rescheduled. Cricbuzz reported that franchises have not received official communication, but there has been informal discussion about a short postponement.

The delay is understood to be linked to the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and West Bengal. The BCCI has held back the full schedule as it awaits the Election Commission of India's announcement of poll dates, which could overlap with matches in certain cities. With time running short and franchises seeking clarity, the board is considering releasing a partial schedule first, followed by the complete fixtures once the election dates are confirmed.

A similar approach was taken in 2019 during the general elections, when the IPL schedule was announced in phases. Meanwhile, the BCCI recently held a meeting with broadcaster and representatives of all 10 franchises to discuss strategies to build pre-season excitement.

The stakeholders explored ways to increase engagement through traditional and digital platforms, with a focus on greater player involvement ahead of the tournament.