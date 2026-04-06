IPL 2026: KKR Search For First Win As Rahane Opts To Bat First Amid Rain Threat Against PBKS | X

Kolkata, April 6: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat first in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. Ajinkya Rahane will be searching for their first win of the season amid rain threats.

Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (w), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi

Impact Substitutes: Rahul Tripathi, Manish Pandey, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Tejasvi Singh

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Shreyas Iyer (c), Prabhsimran Singh (w), Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Cooper Connolly

Impact Substitutes: Harpreet Brar, Priyansh Arya, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Pravin Dubey

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

KKR's Disappointing Run So Far

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have had a disappointing start to the IPL 2026 season, losing both of their opening matches and currently placed at the 9th spot on the points table. The team is now being led by Ajinkya Rahane, who took over as captain after Shreyas Iyer moved to Punjab Kings following the 2024 season. KKR are still searching for their first win and will be under pressure to turn things around quickly.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PBKS Consecutive Wins

Punjab Kings (PBKS), on the other hand, have started their IPL 2026 campaign on a strong note. They have won both of their opening matches and are currently placed 4th on the points table. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, who became captain in 2025, the team has shown great composure in tight situations, managing to win both matches under pressure. Their strong start has boosted confidence in the squad early in the season.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Squads

Punjab Kings Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prabhsimran Singh (w), Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Ben Dwarshuis, Yash Thakur, Priyansh Arya, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (w), Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rinku Singh, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Matheesha Pathirana, Blessing Muzarabani, Prashant Solanki, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra