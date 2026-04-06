'Peak Shamelessness': KKR Fans Demand Dwayne Bravo Exit After Mentor Unveils Chennai Concert Despite Winless IPL 2026 Run

Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Dwayne Bravo has come under intense scrutiny on social media during the IPL 2026. KKR have struggled this season following back to back losses to start of the campaign. Ajinkya Rahane and Co need to get some wins on the board to push themselves into playoff contention.

Amid the intense pressure, details of Dwayne Bravo's off the field commitments went viral on social media. The former West Indies star is set to perform at an event in Chennai on April 12.

The timing of Dwayne Bravo's event was not appreciated by KKR fans. Bravo is the full-time member of the KKR staff and the team are struggling so far this season. Champions in 2024, KKR have slumped to back-to-back defeats, home and away.

The franchise already faced some slack after several members of their squad attended Karan Aujla's concert in Kolkata. The likes of Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini and others were spotted partying and gifted him a new season kit. The move did not sit well with KKR fans with the team winless so far.

Netizens react to Dwayne Bravo's Chennai event

Fans unilaterally aligned online, demanding his exit from the franchise. Bravo was signed by KKR as mentor in a star-studded staff including Shane Watson, Abhishek Nayar, Tim Southee and Andre Russell.

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One user called for CEO Venky Mysore to step in and relieve the West Indian of his duties.

"I don't blame Bravo here I blame Venky Mysore for this, he's the one who gave that guy the mentor role. What a clown," the user wrote.

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KKR in IPL 2026

KKR succumbed to a 6-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians, despite putting on 220 on the board batting first. In their game against SRH at Eden Gardens, the hosts fell short by 65 runs, and are 9th in the IPL 2026 points table.