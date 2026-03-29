IPL 2026: KKR Coach Shane Watson Confident In Depth Despite Injuries, Says ‘Opportunities For Emerging Players’

Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach Shane Watson | X

Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach Shane Watson has expressed confidence in the team’s depth and adaptability despite injury setbacks, saying the situation presents opportunities for emerging players ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Watson, who previously worked with Delhi Capitals, said joining KKR was an opportunity to grow as a coach and work alongside head coach Abhishek Nayar.

"It was an opportunity I could not refuse. Working with someone like Abhishek Nayar and being part of a strong franchise environment is invaluable from a coaching perspective," Watson said.

Looking ahead to the opening match against Mumbai Indians, Watson acknowledged the challenge posed by a strong opponent.

"Mumbai Indians are always a tough team with match-winners across the board. We will need to be at our best," he said.

KKR have been hit by injuries to key bowlers, but Watson believes it opens the door for others to step up.

"Injuries are unfortunate, but they create opportunities. Players like Blessing Muzarabani now have a chance to showcase their skills on a big stage," he said.

He added that bowlers such as Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi and Umran Malik will need to take on greater responsibility in the absence of senior players.

Watson also pointed to the packed international calendar as a major factor behind injuries across franchises.

"There is a lot of cricket being played, especially around major tournaments. Players push themselves hard for international commitments, which can lead to injuries heading into the IPL," he said.

Despite KKR’s historically poor record against Mumbai Indians, Watson downplayed its significance.

"Past records do not matter. What matters is how we prepare and perform on the day," he said.

He expressed excitement about working with all-rounder Cameron Green and dismissed concerns over pressure linked to his price tag.

"Green has a very clear mindset. He plays with freedom and does not let expectations affect him," Watson said.

Watson also highlighted the growing depth in Indian cricket, noting that domestic players now match international standards.

"The quality of Indian domestic players has improved significantly. There are no weak links anymore, which makes the competition stronger," he said.

On the Impact Player rule, Watson said it has influenced team strategies but could limit opportunities for developing all-rounders.

"It gives batting teams more freedom, but it can restrict the growth of all-rounders who might not get enough chances to bowl," he explained.

Watson further noted that KKR have multiple wicketkeeping options, including Tim Seifert and young Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has been working on his keeping skills.

With a balanced squad and emerging talent ready to step up, Watson said KKR are focused on adapting quickly and making the most of their opportunities this season.