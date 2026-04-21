IPL 2026: Kavya Maran's SRH Eye Third Straight Win Amid Rain Threats Against DC In Hyderabad

Kavya Maran's SRH Eye Third Straight Win Amid Rain Threats Against DC In Hyderabad | X

Hyderabad, April 21: Kavya Maran's Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim their third straight win as they take on the Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday. However, rain threat looms over the high-intensity clash and the match is likely to be interrupted, as per the reports from the weather department.

SRH is in good form at home and they have already won their last tow matches against Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings here. The team will now look for their third consecutive win and keep the momentum going.

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Weather Report

There are chances of rain playing spoilsport as the weather department has issued a 'yellow watch' warning for Hyderabad today. Thunderstorms are likely in the city and it could impact the game.

The temperature in the evening is also expected to be around 30 degree celsius and cloud cover may be close to 32%, while humidity could be around 45%. These conditions may make things slightly difficult for the players.

Previous Clash Washed Out

The last time when SRH and DC played at this venue, the match could not be completed due to rain and both the teams had to share the points after the match was washed out.

Points Table

At present, both the teams are level on six points in the points table. SRH are placed fourth and DC are placed at fifth place. This match would play an important role in deciding their position in the table as the tournament moves forward.