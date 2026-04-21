Axar Patel, playing his 100th match for Delhi Capitals, has won the toss and opted to field first against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. The visitors have made one change with Nitish Rana returning in place of Auqib Nabi. SRH meanwhile have brought in Dilshan Madhushanka and Harsh Dubey.
SRH VS DC: Axar Patel Wins Toss, Opts To Field First At Hyderabad
Axar Patel, playing his 100th match for Delhi Capitals, has won the toss and opted to field first against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. The visitors have made one change with Nitish Rana returning in place of Auqib Nabi. SRH meanwhile have brought in Dilshan Madhushanka and Harsh Dubey.
Sreehari MUpdated: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 07:05 PM IST