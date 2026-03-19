IPL 2026 Injury Crisis Worsens, Sam Curran Latest To Miss Tournament In Body Blow To Rajasthan Royals

Sam Curran of Chennai Super Kings (L) | (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)

Rajasthan Royals have suffered a major body blow with English all-rounder Sam Curran missing out on the IPL 2026 due to a groin injury. Curran was traded to RR from the Chennai Super Kings in their purchase of Sanju Samson. The 27-year-old featured in the recent T20 World Cup 2026, but will now miss out on action.

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Curran had an underwhelming season with CSK last year, featuring in 5 games. The all-rounder scored only 114 runs, while picking up a solitary wicket. Curran was used a makeweight in CSK's deal to sign Sanju Samson. Curran, alongside fellow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja joined Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026.

It is a major blow for Royals, who would have hoped for Curran to add some much needed firepower and balance to their side. The left-hander's ability to bowl in the death, alongside Archer would have been a massive advantage. Furthermore, he extends the batting order, something Royals struggled with last season.