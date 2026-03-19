 IPL 2026 Injury Crisis Worsens, Sam Curran Latest To Miss Tournament In Body Blow To Rajasthan Royals
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIPL 2026 Injury Crisis Worsens, Sam Curran Latest To Miss Tournament In Body Blow To Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2026 Injury Crisis Worsens, Sam Curran Latest To Miss Tournament In Body Blow To Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals have suffered a major body blow with English all-rounder Sam Curran missing out on the IPL 2026 due to a groin injury. Curran was traded to RR from the Chennai Super Kings in their purchase of Sanju Samson. The 27-year-old featured in the recent T20 World Cup 2026, but will now miss out on action.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, March 19, 2026, 09:15 PM IST
article-image
Sam Curran of Chennai Super Kings (L) | (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)

Rajasthan Royals have suffered a major body blow with English all-rounder Sam Curran missing out on the IPL 2026 due to a groin injury. Curran was traded to RR from the Chennai Super Kings in their purchase of Sanju Samson. The 27-year-old featured in the recent T20 World Cup 2026, but will now miss out on action.

Curran had an underwhelming season with CSK last year, featuring in 5 games. The all-rounder scored only 114 runs, while picking up a solitary wicket. Curran was used a makeweight in CSK's deal to sign Sanju Samson. Curran, alongside fellow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja joined Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026.

It is a major blow for Royals, who would have hoped for Curran to add some much needed firepower and balance to their side. The left-hander's ability to bowl in the death, alongside Archer would have been a massive advantage. Furthermore, he extends the batting order, something Royals struggled with last season.

Read Also
'He Cannot Be Compared To Anyone': Rajasthan Royals Captain Riyan Parag On Sanju Samson's Absence In...
article-image

Follow us on