'He Cannot Be Compared To Anyone': Rajasthan Royals Captain Riyan Parag On Sanju Samson's Absence In IPL 2026 | X

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag addressed questions regarding the absence of former skipper and star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and how the team plans to fill the void in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Samson, who had been the face of Rajasthan Royals for more than a decade, represented the franchise across 11 IPL seasons, but was traded to the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and will now don the yellow colours during the IPL 2026 edition.

In return, the inaugural champions, Roysls, got England all-rounder Sam Curran and veteran Ravindra Jadeja, who were traded from CSK.

Speaking to the media, Parag said, "Sanju's game is unique; he cannot be compared to anyone else. It is like asking, 'Who is Virat Kohli's replacement?'--it simply isn't possible. However, every player plays to win, and everyone possesses different capabilities. As you may have observed last season, we were losing matches in the final stages. Had we played with more freedom--or if we had managed to hit a boundary at a crucial moment, or conversely, prevented the opposition from doing so--we would have progressed further in the IPL. This time around, we are specifically addressing and rectifying those past mistakes."

Parag, who hails from Guwahati, remarked that playing for one's own country or state is a unique experience; however, since he is now associated with the Rajasthan team, it feels just like home to him as well.

"We possess an excellent combination of both spin and fast bowlers. Similarly, in our batting lineup, we have ensured a good balance between right-handed and left-handed batsmen. We have high expectations from Ravindra Jadeja; he is a magnificent all-rounder."

Responding to a question regarding playing on their home ground, Captain Riyan Parag stated that it does not significantly impact the team's performance.

He remarked, "Regardless of the venue, the players are always surrounded by a diverse atmosphere--some spectators support one side, while others cheer for the opposition. However, we tune out these distractions and focus entirely on our game. Our sole objective is to deliver a strong performance, no matter where the match is played."

Specifically mentioning Ravindra Jadeja, Parag reiterated that he is an exceptional all-rounder and that the team places great hope in him.

He added, "During the auction, we inducted several all-rounders into the squad. Depending on match situations and during challenging moments, these players will be utilised strategically in accordance with various tactical plans."

Head coach Kumar Sangakkara also expressed his confidence in 14-year-old rising sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

The Rajasthan Royals head coach said, "He is currently a young player, just 15 or 16 years old, but he is displaying magnificent form. He is a vital part of the team, and we have high expectations of him. A specific strategy has been devised for him."

Sangakkara further stated that several all-rounders have been included in the squad, and there are high expectations from all of them.

"We will play a better brand of cricket; our preparations are complete. We are focusing on every aspect--batting, bowling, and fielding. We are practising diligently, and we aim to perform well every single day. We have a strong team, and we are confident we will play well."

Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2026:

Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen.

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