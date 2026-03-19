IPL 2026 Injury Crisis: Harshit Rana, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis Ruled Out, Hazlewood & Cummins To Miss Initial Games - Check Full List

The IPL 2026 is less than 10 days away and it has been hit with a major injury crisis. Several overseas stars have been hit with injuries in the build up to the competition. The likes of Sam Curran, Harshit Rana and Nathan Ellis have been ruled out, while several others including SRH captain Pat Cummins are under a cloud.

As per BCCI rules, teams are offered the choice for a replacement should the player be ruled out of the entire season. KKR have already roped in Blessing Muzarabani, after having had to release Mustafizur Rahman. Similar injury replacements are expected in the coming days, especially considering a host of absences.

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IPL 2026: Players ruled out/absent

Chennai Super Kings: Nathan Ellis (out for the season)

RCB: Josh Hazlewood (to miss start of the season), Yash Dayal (participation unclear), Nuwan Thushara (participation unclear)

SRH: Pat Cummins (to miss start of the season), Ehsan Maling (unclear), Jack Edwards (out for the season)

Mumbai Indians: Atharva Ankolekar (ruled out for the season)

KKR: Harshit Rana (ruled out), Matheesha Pathirana (to miss most of the season)

Rajasthan Royals: Sam Curran (out for the season)

Punjab Kings: Lockie Ferguson (to arrive for later stage)

Franchises can a sign a replacement from the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP), which contains over 1,300 players. CSK had last season signed the likes of Dewald Brevis and Ayush Mhatre as replaced, both who played major roles and went onto be retained. Rajasthan did the same with Lhuan-dre Pretorius.