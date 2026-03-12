IPL 2026: Huge Setback For RCB? Australian Pacer Josh Hazlewood Faces Fitness Doubt, Participation Unclear

Bengaluru, March 12: The excitement is brewing among the fans as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is set to begin from March 28. The cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the tournament. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will enter the tournament as the defending champions.
However, their worries does not seem to end just days ahead of the tournament. A worrying news has emerged for the team and its fans that its star bowler Josh Hazlewood has not yet fully recovered from his injury and his participation remains unclear until now.
Injury Caused During ICC T20 WC26
The Australian pacer who suffered injury during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 and was replaced with Steve Smith in the middle of the tournament. There are reports that he has not yet fully recovered from the injury and will have to take clearance from the board after a fitness test to participate in the IPL 2026 season.
Injury Update
A journalist shared a news on social media and said, "An update on Josh Hazlewood. The pacer is still under physio care, his participation in #IPL2026 for @RCBTweets depends on whether he gets the clearance or not. Wait and watch situation for now #RCB."
RCB Vs SRH Season Opener Clash
RCB will be facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener on March 28 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. BCCI on March 11 announced the schedule for the first 20 matches. The complete fixtures will be announced after the state elections dates will be announced by the Election Commission.
RCB Full Squad: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Krunal Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, Kanishk Chouhan, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jordan Cox
IPL 2026 Teams And Their Captains:
1. Chennai Super Kings - Ruturaj Gaikwad
2. Mumbai Indians - Hardik Pandya
3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rajat Patidar
4. Kolkata Knight Riders - Ajinkya Rahane
5. Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill
6. Rajasthan Royals - Riyan Parag
7. Lucknow Super Giants - Rishabh Pant
8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - Pat Cummins
9. Delhi Capitals - Axar Patel
10. Punjab Kings - Shreyas Iyer
IPL 2026 schedule
28 Mar 2026 (Sat): Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad — Bengaluru
29 Mar 2026 (Sun): Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders — Mumbai
30 Mar 2026 (Mon): Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings — Guwahati
31 Mar 2026 (Tue): Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans — Mullanpur
01 Apr 2026 (Wed): Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals — Lucknow
02 Apr 2026 (Thu): Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad — Kolkata
03 Apr 2026 (Fri): Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings — Chennai
04 Apr 2026 (Sat): Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians — Delhi
04 Apr 2026 (Sat): Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals — Ahmedabad
05 Apr 2026 (Sun): Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants — Hyderabad
05 Apr 2026 (Sun): Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings — Bengaluru
06 Apr 2026 (Mon): Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings — Kolkata
07 Apr 2026 (Tue): Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians — Guwahati
08 Apr 2026 (Wed): Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans — Delhi
09 Apr 2026 (Thu): Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants — Kolkata
10 Apr 2026 (Fri): Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru — Guwahati
11 Apr 2026 (Sat): Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad — Mullanpur
11 Apr 2026 (Sat): Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals — Chennai
12 Apr 2026 (Sun): Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans — Lucknow
12 Apr 2026 (Sun): Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru — Mumbai