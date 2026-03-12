US–Iran–Israel War: Will IPL 2026 Face Issues Of Travel & Scheduling Due To Ongoing Global Tensions?

Image: IPL/X

The ongoing conflict in West Asia involving Iran could potentially impact the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, with travel disruptions creating concern among teams and players. According to reports, the closure of airspace in key transit hubs such as Dubai and Doha has already affected international cricket schedules, raising fears that several overseas players may face difficulties reaching India in time for the tournament.

Several players from countries like South Africa and the West Indies, who recently participated in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, have reportedly experienced delays in their travel plans. A team official warned that arranging flights and bringing the players back to India on schedule could be a “tough task.” The official also noted that airfare costs have increased significantly due to the ongoing conflict in the region, adding further complications to team logistics.

Despite these concerns, franchises remain hopeful that their international players will arrive before the tournament begins. Officials from teams such as Chennai Super Kings have expressed confidence that their overseas players, including talents like Dewald Brevis and Akeal Hosein, will join the squad ahead of their opening match. However, the situation continues to be closely monitored as geopolitical tensions threaten to disrupt global travel and potentially affect one of cricket’s biggest leagues.