IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Lookalike Spotted In Wankhede Stands During MI Vs CSK Match | X

Mumbai, April 23: The cricketing fans were amazed to find a Hardik Pandya lookalike spectating the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. The Hardik Pandya duplicate was sitting in the stands at Wankhede Stadium and enjoying the match. He was caught on camera and his pics went viral on social media.

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The person had striking resemblance to Hardik and was seen in the stands in Mumbai's Wankhede. The duplicate had his hair highlighted similarly the way Hardik had done just before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. He also has a tattoo on his neck of a peace logo. He was watching the match while donning a Mumbai Indians jersey and supporting the team with full enthusiasm.

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However, Hardik Pandya has been receiving hate on social media as Rohit Sharma is not a part of the playing XI and other players like Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah are not performing to their potential. They are claiming that the person sitting in the stands should replace Hardik Pandya as he will perform a captain's duty better then Hardik.

Mumbai Indians is struggling against CSK in the biggest match of IPL 2026 as they posted a massive target of 208 runs after century from Sanju Samson. In reply, MI is struggling on 13/3 in their fourth over.