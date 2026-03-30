IPL 2026: From Kartik Sharma To Brijesh Sharma, Check List Of Debutants For Chennai Super Kings & Rajasthan Royals | X

Guwahati, March 30: Several players are making their debut for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Monday's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match. Both teams have brought in fresh faces and given chances to young players as well. The match is being held at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati where the conditions are overcast, however, the fans hope for a complete and high-voltage clash.

CSK Debutants

For Chennai Super Kings, Sanju Samson is making his debut after moving from Rajasthan Royals. He is also keeping wickets as MS Dhoni is injured. Australian all-rounder Matt Short is playing his first game for CSK.

Young players Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma have also been included in the playing XI after being picked in the auction. Pacer Anshul Kamboj is making his first appearance for the team. England all-rounder Jamie Overton is another player debuting for CSK.

RR Debut and New Role

For Rajasthan Royals, Ravindra Jadeja is playing his first match after returning to the team. He had started his IPL career with RR earlier and now joins them again after leaving CSK.

Right-arm pacer Brijesh Sharma is also making his debut for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings today. He was signed by RR at base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Riyan Parag is not a debut player, but this is his first match as the full-time captain of Rajasthan Royals.

Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj. Their impact player options include Rahul Chahar and Kartik Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi and Nandre Burger. Their impact player choices are Tushar Deshpande and Vignesh Puthur.