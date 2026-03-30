CSK Vs RR: Rajasthan Royals Captain Riyan Parag Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl First Against Chennai Super Kings Amid Rain Threat

Rajasthan Royals Captain Riyan Parag Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl First Against Chennai Super Kings Amid Rain Threat |

Guwahati, March 30: Five times Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings will be facing Rajasthan Royals in the first game of their IPL 2026 campaign amid major injury scare at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag won the toss and decided to bowl first in the high-voltage clash. There are reports that rain threat looms over the clash.

Chennai Super Kings is entering this match looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs in the last two IPL seasons. The team is still adjusting to the changing demands of the game and will not be at full strength today due to a few injury concerns. Despite that, they have a mix of experienced players and young talent eager to perform.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, come in with a settled batting line-up built around young Indian players, along with some in-form overseas options. Both teams will be aiming to start strong.

CSK & RR Squads

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj. Their impact player options include Rahul Chahar and Kartik Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi and Nandre Burger. Their impact player choices are Tushar Deshpande and Vignesh Puthur.

Chennai Super Kings Squad:

MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Shivam Dube, Matthew Short, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanju Samson(w), Dewald Brevis, Rahul Chahar, Jamie Overton, Mukesh Choudhary, Akeal Hosein, Sarfaraz Khan, Spencer Johnson, Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Matt Henry, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer

Read Also Guwahati Weather Forecast: Rain Threat Looms Over RR VS CSK Clash In IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals Squad:

Riyan Parag(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Dasun Shanaka, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, Sushant Mishra, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Brijesh Sharma