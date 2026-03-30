Guwahati Weather Forecast: Rain Threat Looms Over RR VS CSK Clash In IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will have the threat of rain to deal with as they take the field for their first game of IPL 2026. Set to be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, the two teams will battle it out for what will be Sanju Samson's first game against his former franchise. It rained on the morning of the game, but the weather should ease out by the time the game begins.

Less than 6 hours before the games, fans on social media shared images of rainfall in Guwahati. Dark skies seemed to be the norm, threatening the RR vs CSK clash later in the day.

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As per Accuweather, there was a 100% probability of rainfall during the day and in the evening on Monday. While that would set panic among fans, the good news is that the rain is set to ease out as the day progresses.

At night, it predicts the chances of rain at 25%. Should an interruption occur, it should not be long enough to force a no result. A full game is on the cards, thought stoppages could be expected.