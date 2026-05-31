IPL 2026 Final: RCB Fever Grips Bengaluru As Popular Restaurant Staff Turn Up In Red Jerseys Ahead Of GT Clash In Ahmedabad

RCB Fever Grips Bengaluru As Popular Restaurant Staff Turn Up In Red Jerseys Ahead Of GT Clash In Ahmedabad | X

Bengaluru, May 31: As the excitement builds for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, RCB fever has completely taken over Bengaluru. Fans across the city are showing their support for the team as they prepare for the biggest match of IPL 2026 season.

One such example was seen at Udupi Atithya Restaurant in Sahakarnagar where the entire staff came to work wearing RCB jerseys. From the kitchen staff to the serving team, everyone proudly displayed the team's colours, creating a festive atmosphere inside the restaurant. Customers were welcomed not just with food but also with strong RCB spirit and enthusiasm ahead of the high-intensity clash.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The restaurant staff said they wanted to show their support for the team ahead of the much-awaited final. The sight of employees serving dosas and other dishes while dressed in RCB jerseys quickly caught the attention of visitors and cricket fans. Many customers appreciated the gesture and joined in conversations about the team's chances in the final.

With RCB just one step away from lifting the IPL 2026 trophy for the second consecutive time, the excitement in Bengaluru continues to grow. From homes and offices to restaurants and public spaces, the city is united in support of the team. As RCB gets ready to face GT in Ahmedabad, fans are hoping their beloved franchise can deliver a memorable performance and bring home the title once again.

Udupi Aatithya is a popular pure-vegetarian restaurant chain with multiple locations across Bengaluru, such as Bellandur, Whitefield and Sarjapur Road. They specialise in authentic South Indian meals, chaat and fresh juices.