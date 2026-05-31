IPL 2026 Final: Rajat Patidar Wins Toss, Opts To Field At Narendra Modi Stadium

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RCB captain Rajat Patidar has won the toss and opted to field first against the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 Final on Sunday. RCB are defending champions having won their maiden title at the same venue last year. Gujarat meanwhile are the home team and will have the advantage at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Both the teams that ruled the points table at the end of the league stage faced each other not once or twice but 3 times in the ongoing season, twice in the league stage and recently in the qualifier one. Rajat Patidar and co. have a fair lead in the rivalry with 2-1.

Shubman Gill will eye to equal it or rather put a full stop with a win in the final one, today. With the home ground advantage and their clinical win in the last match against the Rajasthan Royals, GT will surely look forward to clinching their second title after 3 years' drought, following their maiden title win in 2022.