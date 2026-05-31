IPL 2026 Final: Anushka Sharma Spotted With Virat Kohli As RCB Reach Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad

Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma will be in attendance for the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Bollywood actress was seen exiting the team hotel with Virat Kohli as they made their way to the team bus on their way to the ground. Anushka has been a constant presence in the stands during the tournament and will hope RCB add another trophy to their cabinet.

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Anushka was seen accompanying Kohli as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad made its way to the Narendra Modi Stadium for the summit clash against Gujarat Titans. Videos of the couple heading towards the team bus quickly surfaced on social media and drew plenty of attention from fans.

The Bollywood actress has been a regular presence in the stands throughout the tournament, cheering for RCB during several key matches. Her support has often coincided with strong performances from Kohli, who has enjoyed another impressive IPL season.

With RCB now just one win away from lifting the trophy, Anushka is expected to be among the spectators cheering the team on during the high-stakes final. Fans will be hoping her presence brings luck as the Bengaluru franchise chases IPL glory.

The IPL 2026 final pits RCB against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with both teams aiming to finish the season on top. Kohli, one of RCB's biggest stars, will once again carry the hopes of millions of fans as he looks to help his side secure the coveted title.