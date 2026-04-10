IPL 2026: Emotional Sanjiv Goenka Hugs Mukul Choudhary After Match-Winning Knock Against KKR | VIDEO | X

Kolkata, April 9: It was an emotional moment at the Eden Gardens after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pulled off a thrilling win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match in Kolkata on Thursday. The emotional moment occurred after the superstar of the day Mukul Choudhary played a sensational knock and finished the game for LSG.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sanjiv Goenka Gets Emotional

Videos have surfaced on social media showing LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka getting emotional and hugging young star Mukul Choudhary after his match-winning knock. Viral video shows Sanjiv Goenka in deep conversation with Mukul after the match on the field. He also hugged him for his spectacular show in the high-intensity match.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nail-Biting Finish

The hug showed how important the innings was for the team. Sanjiv Goenka got emotional after the nail-biting contest went into his favour as Mukul finished the game for LSG on the very last ball of the match. He is also seen touching his cheeks in affection during the conversation on the field.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mukul's Heroics Seal the Game

Mukul Choudhary was the hero of the match as he stayed calm under pressure and finished the game for LSG. The young batter played an unbeaten knock of 54 runs off just 27 balls and helped his team chase down a big target in the final over.

Big Moment for Young Star

For Mukul, this was a special moment in his early IPL career. Getting appreciation from the team owner after such a performance made it even more memorable. His performance has now made him one of the key players to watch this season.