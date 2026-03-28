IPL 2026: Donald Trump's Truth Social Post On Lucknow Super Giants Goes Viral; Here's The Truth Behind It

US President Donald Trump | File Photo

Mumbai, March 28: A social media post claiming to be from US President Donald Trump is being widely shared on social media. The post is similar to the one Trump shares on his official Truth Social account which is in connection with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). However, the truth behind the viral Trump's post is something else. Read on to find out.

Viral Social Media Post

The viral post appears to be a screenshot from Donald Trump's social media and criticises a contest related to LSG. It uses strong language, capital letters and phrases similar to the one used by the US President Donald Trump in his posts. As the writing style and formatting of the post is identical, many users believed that it was an actual post made by Trump.

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Not a Real Post

There is no official record of this viral post on Trump's official social media platform, Truth Social. The screenshot is not authentic and has been created by a social media user to look like a real post. The post is a parody which is designed to mimic Trump's style.

Why It Looks Real

The post looks real as it copies Trump's way of writing while using words like, "TOTAL FRAUD", "DISGRACEFUL" and "VERY WEAK" in capital letters. This makes the post look authentic, however, the viral post is not available on Donald Trump's official account.

Conclusion

The viral post is fake and misleading. It has been created by a fan to imitate Donald Trump's tone and does not come from his official account.

The Viral Social Media Post

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

The Lucknow Super Giants contest is a TOTAL FRAUD! I'm hearing from the BEST fans—the REAL fans—that they are being REJECTED while “randoms” from other teams get the prizes. DISGRACEFUL! MANY PEOPLE ARE SAYING THIS. VERY TRUSTED PEOPLE!

We have the BEST jerseys, folks. The SHARPEST RED in the world—NOBODY does RED like us, NOBODY. Designers come up to me, tears in their eyes, they say, “Sir, this is the GREATEST red EVER MADE.” And what do we get? RIGGED RESULTS. A COMPLETE DISASTER!

The DAY ONES? IGNORED. The TRUE FANS? TREATED VERY, VERY BADLY. Meanwhile, some RANDOM GUY who thinks Rishabh Pant is playing for all 10 teams is WINNING PRIZES. CAN YOU BELIEVE IT? SAD!

And don’t even get me started on the judging—VERY SHADY. VERY SUSPICIOUS. People are saying it’s the WORST contest management they’ve EVER seen. Maybe the WORST IN HISTORY. TOTAL CHAOS!

Leadership is WEAK. VERY WEAK. No fairness, no transparency—JUST EXCUSES. But we’re not going to let that happen anymore. We’re going to FIX IT. We’re going to PROTECT our FANS. We’re going to WIN LIKE NEVER BEFORE!

STOP THE STEAL. COUNT THE REAL FANS.

And together, we will MAKE LUCKNOW GREAT AGAIN!!! 🇮🇳🔥

PRESIDENT DJT!!!