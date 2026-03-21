LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka, Captain Rishabh Pant & Squad Seek Blessings At Ram Janmabhoomi Ahead Of IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants/X

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka, captain Rishabh Pant, and several members of the franchise visited the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya to seek spiritual blessings as they prepare for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

The visit, which took place on March 21, 2026, saw the LSG leadership offer prayers at one of India’s most revered religious sites. Taking time out before the intense cricketing schedule begins, the delegation, led by Goenka and Pant, gathered at the temple complex in the holy city to seek divine goodwill and strength for the upcoming campaign.

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Pant was joined by key squad members in the spiritual sojourn, underscoring the team’s focus on unity and mental preparation ahead of the high-pressure tournament.

The trip also highlighted the cultural significance many Indian sporting groups attribute to seeking blessings before major competitions, blending faith with athletic ambition as teams aim for peak performance on the field.