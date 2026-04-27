IPL 2026: DC Top Order Collapses As RCB Pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood Breathe Fire; Struggle At 9/6 | X

New Delhi, April 27: Delhi Capitals has a shocking start with the bat as their top order collapsed against Royal Challengers Bengaluru during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. In a major setback, DC are struggling on 8/6 as their pacers are breathing fire in the Powerplay.

RCB pacers Buvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood both took three wickets each in the 4 overs they bowled together. Batting first, DC were reduced to 9/6 after 4 overs. The team lost wickets quickly and never looked settled.

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They lost their key players like KL Rahul, captain Axar Patel were dismissed cheaply, putting their side under extreme pressure. Earlier, they scored a massive score of over 260 runs in their clash against Punjab Kings at the same venue.

KL Rahul smashed 152 runs against PBKS and became the first Indian to score 150 runs in IPL history. Today, he was dismissed for only 1 rum off 3 balls. None of their batters were able to score freely as wickets kept falling on short intervals.

DC and their fans will be banking on David Miller and Abhishek Porel for a competitive target against RCB.