DC Vs RCB: Ruturaj Gaikwad Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl First; Lungi Ngidi Misses Due To Injury | VIDEO

DC Vs RCB: Ruturaj Gaikwad Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl First; Lungi Ngidi Misses Due To Injury | X

New Delhi, April 27: Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to bowl first in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals on Monday. Delhi Capitals star pacer Lungisani Ngidi will be missing the important clash due to injury to his head in the previous match in IPL 2026 after which he was rushed to the hospital and discharged after receiving treatment.

RCB is entering the clash with the same squad as they do not want to change their winning combination. DC is forced to take a replacement for Lungi Ngidi due to his injury. They are entering the clash with three changes in their playing XI.

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Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

DC have brought in international pacers taking into consideration the Powerplay. They have brought in Dushmantha Chameera and Kyle Jamieson to power their pace attack along with T Natarajan.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, David Miller, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi Dar, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Prithvi Shaw, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Philip Salt, Jacob Duffy, Nuwan Thushara, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal