IPL 2026: CSK's ₹14.25 Crore Signing Kartik Sharma 'Silences' Critics With Stunning Half-Century, Celebration Video Goes Viral

Kartik Sharma has shut his critics with a fine half-century in the LSG vs CSK clash on Friday. Sharma, bought for a record ₹14.25 Crore, has had an up and down season, but delivered in what is a must win game for his side. After reaching his fifty, Sharma 'silenced' the crowd, showcasing the CSK badge on his jersey.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kartik Sharma's celebration goes viral

The incident occurred in the 15th over of the CSK innings. Kartik Sharma smashed Mohammed Shami over long off for a maximum to reach his half-century. It was just his second fifty of the season, having been bought for a staggering ₹14.25 Crore.

Celebrating his milestone, Sharma took his helmet and put a finger on his lips, 'silencing' his critics in style. He also held the CSK badge on his jersey in the direction of the dressing room, repaying the faith the franchise have shown in him.

Kartik Sharma played a composed yet impactful knock of 71 runs to rescue Chennai Super Kings after an early top-order collapse against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 clash on Friday. Walking in with CSK struggling at 52/3, the young right-hander absorbed the pressure brilliantly and stitched together a crucial 70-run partnership with Dewald Brevis.

Kartik initially targeted spinner Shahbaz Ahmed, using his strength against spin to counterattack with a six and consecutive boundaries that helped shift momentum back towards CSK. As the innings progressed, Kartik also found fluency against pace, particularly against Prince Yadav, whom he struck for back-to-back sixes.

The 20-year-old reached his half-century in style by launching Mohammed Shami for a maximum, bringing up the milestone in 35 balls. His innings eventually ended when he mistimed a shot off Shahbaz Ahmed to long-on, but by then he had laid the foundation for CSK’s competitive total.