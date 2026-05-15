'Akki On Fire': Akash Singh Unveils Note As He Celebrates Ruturaj Gaikwad & Sanju Samson's Wickets In First Game Of IPL 2026 | VIDEO

Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Akash Singh followed the likes of Urvil Patel and Raghu Sharma as he unveiled a special note from his pocket after dismissing CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Singh was playing his first match of the season and struck twice to dismiss Gaikwad and then Sanju Samson. Singh's note said, "Akki on fire - Akash knows how to take wickets in T20 game."

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Singh makes a statement

With Lucknow Super Giants knocked out of contention, the franchise made a few changes including handing Akash Singh his first game of IPL 2026. Singh made instant impact, striking twice in the powerplay. He first removed CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, with a back of a length delivery.

He celebrated the wicket in style, unveiling a note from his pocket. The note read, "#Akki on fire - Akash knows how to take wickets in T20 game."

Singh then followed it up with wicket of Sanju Samson, repeating the same celebration at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Who is Akash Singh?

Akash Singh, also known as Akash Maharaj Singh, is a left-arm fast bowler from Rajasthan who rose through the ranks with his impressive performances in domestic cricket and the Under-19 circuit. He was picked by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2023 season and made his debut for the franchise during the tournament, where he impressed fans with his pace and ability to swing the new ball. Akash later continued his IPL journey with other franchises, steadily building a reputation as a promising young pacer in Indian cricket.