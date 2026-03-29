IPL 2026: CSK Injury Crisis Worsens, After MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis Could Miss A Few Matches Due To Side Strain

Dewald Brevis has reportedly suffered a side strain adding to Chennai Super Kings' injury woes for IPL 2026. Brevis was star mid-season last year but will miss the first few games, including the RR vs CSK game in Guwahati on Monday.

"Brevis is out. He had a side strain during training. He is rehabing. Hopefully won't be for too long," CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said ahead of the RR vs CSK clash on Monday.

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Brevis’ absence compounds CSK’s injury woes - fast bowler Nathan Ellis has already been ruled out of the season, while former captain MS Dhoni is expected to miss the first two weeks of the competition due to a calf strain.

It is understood that Dhoni has not traveled with the team to Guwahati and has stayed back in Chennai instead to focus on his recovery. Left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson, named as Ellis’ replacement, is due to join the squad on April 21 as he continues his recovery from a back stress fracture issue.

“We have big enough squads to cover it, but it’s not just us. In fact, we’re not too bad. Other teams have really been hit hard, and I don’t think there’d be any team that has come through this without injuries,” added Fleming.

Brevis had impressed in his short stint last season after joining as a replacement player for Gurjapneet Singh, scoring 225 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 180, including 17 sixes. He was retained for this season and was widely tipped to play a key role in the middle order. Australia’s batting all-rounder Matt Short, who joined the CSK squad on March 22, could be an option to fill the gap.

CSK endured a poor campaign in 2025, finishing at the bottom of the table with just four wins, and will be hoping for a turnaround in 2026.