MS Dhoni Injury Update: Thala Out Of Action For 6 IPL 2026 Games After Calf Strain, Says Report

Image Credit: X/CSK

Chennai Super Kings will be without their legend MS Dhoni for most of the first half of IPL 2026. Nearing 45, Dhoni has long struggled with knee and back issues and is now out of action due to a calf strain. Latest reports suggest that the former India captain could be out for nearly 6 games, in a major blow to the 5-time champions.

CSK had earlier confirmed that Dhoni was rehabilitating from an injury and was to miss the start of the season. The 44-year-old did not travel to Guwahati, where the Men in Yellow begin their campaign against the Rajasthan Royals.

"MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026," CSK said in a statement.

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Now, as per a Times of India report, Dhoni's absence could stretch further. The former India captain is in line to miss the first 6 games of the season due to his injury. Dhoni was seen limping on and off the field during practice at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, with CSK only later revealing his injury troubles.

It is a major chunk of the season that Dhoni would miss out on, including marquee games against RCB in Bengaluru. CSK's 7th game of the campaign is against rivals Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede, which he should be in line to return for.

Who will keep wickets in MS Dhoni's absence?

In Dhoni's absence, CSK have a range of options to choose from to keep wickets. The 5-time champions acquired Sanju Samson in a blockbuster trade who is fresh from success in the T20 World Cup 2026.

The team also splashed a record ₹14.20 crore on young wicketkeeper Kartik Sharma from Rajasthan. Gujarat's Urvil Patel, who was retained, is also in the mix to feature.