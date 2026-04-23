IPL 2026: CSK Assistant Coach Eric Simons Says MS Dhoni's Availability Decision For MI Clash Only On Thursday

IPL 2026: CSK Assistant Coach Says MS Dhoni's Availability Decision For MI Clash Only On Thursday | File Pic

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) assistant coach Eric Simons has stated that a final decision on the availability of MS Dhoni for the high-voltage clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) will be made only on Thursday. Speaking ahead of the match at Wankhede Stadium, Simons emphasised that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter and the medical staff must be completely satisfied with his fitness before he takes the field.

"MS will know tomorrow, but that decision will be made once he and the medical staff are completely happy that he is ready to go," Simons said. He added that while the team has lost local talent Ayush Mhatre to injury, there are no immediate plans for a replacement as the management is confident in the existing squad.

Reflecting on the iconic rivalry between the two five-time champions, Simons noted that momentum can shift rapidly in the T20 format. Despite coming off a loss while Mumbai Indians recently secured a win, Simons remained unphased. "It starts again tomorrow. One performance in this format with the quality of players we have can make all the difference," he remarked.

Simons reserved high praise for Jamie Overton, noting that the bowler’s success has come from sticking to his natural pace and style. "The important thing is to ask the bowler to do what he does well. Jamie has found his way by being the bowler he is, rather than trying to be someone else in these conditions," Simons explained. He also addressed the "massive loss" of Khalil Ewan from the pace department but stressed the need for resilience, hinting that Spencer Johnson is ready to bowl as fast as possible if called upon.

The coach also defended the form of skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson, both of whom have faced scrutiny for a lack of consistent runs. Simons described Gaikwad as a "very calm man" with immense self-confidence, insisting that a breakout innings is just around the corner. Regarding Samson, he noted that the coaching staff’s role is to "clear things away" rather than change a player’s fundamental game.

Addressing the leadership transition, Simons highlighted that while Gaikwad is the captain on the field, the presence of Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming provides a "fantastic asset" for tactical insights. "A person like MS never really goes away. He is always a resource for us, especially with tactics at the death," Simons concluded.