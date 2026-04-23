IPL 2026: Tilak Varma Credits Rohit Sharma's Advice For Match-Winning Century Ahead Of MI-CSK Clash | X

Mumbai Indians batsman Tilak Varma has credited former captain Rohit Sharma for helping him regain his form following a match-winning century against Gujarat Titans. Speaking ahead of the iconic clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday, Varma revealed that Sharma’s advice to play out the first 15 to 20 deliveries was crucial in helping him navigate a lean patch.

The availability of Rohit Sharma for the upcoming match remains uncertain as he continues to assess his fitness on the field. A final decision on his inclusion will be taken on Thursday at 7pm, shortly before the commencement of the game.

Reflecting on his recent performance, Varma admitted that he had struggled in previous outings by not spending enough time at the crease. "It was very important for the team and me. In a couple of innings, I was not taking that time in the middle. I just thought about staying on the wicket for a few balls. I am happy it came my way," Varma said.

Addressing questions regarding his batting position, the youngster expressed a preference for the number three spot but maintained he is ready to adapt to the team's requirements. "I would always love to bat at number three, but I am always up for wherever the team needs me, whether it is four, five, six, or seven. Having batted for the last three years, I know how to behave in different situations and which bowlers to attack," he added.

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Varma also stood firmly behind Suryakumar Yadav, who has faced scrutiny regarding his form. "I would not say Surya is out of form. He is batting well and the ball is coming right from the middle of the bat. It is just a matter of one innings. He waited and did it in the World Cup against the US, and he will be back in touch soon," Varma noted.

Comparing the leadership styles of Surya Kumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, Varma described Yadav as being more "tactical," while Pandya leads with "energy" and constant motivation. Regarding the high-voltage rivalry against CSK, Varma remained composed, stating that experience helps in putting aside the "noise" to focus on the contest between bat and ball.