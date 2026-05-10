IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Climb To Fifth Spot After Beating Lucknow Super Giants As Urvil Patel Stars In Run Chase | X

Chennai, May 10: Chennai Super Kings moved to the fifth spot in the IPL 2026 points table after defeating Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets in a high-scoring match at Chepauk on Sunday. Chasing a huge target of 204 runs, CSK completed the chase in 19.2 overs with four balls remaining.

The biggest star of the night was young opener Urvil Patel, who played a stunning knock of 65 runs from just 23 balls. He smashed eight sixes and two fours and gave CSK a flying start in the powerplay.

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Urvil also created history during his innings by scoring a joint-fastest fifty in IPL history. He reached the milestone in only 13 balls and completely changed the momentum of the chase.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad also made an important contribution with 42 runs off 28 balls. Earlier, Sanju Samson scored a quick 28 from 14 deliveries, while Shivam Dube and Prashant Veer stayed unbeaten at the end to take CSK home.

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Earlier in the match, LSG posted 203/8 in 20 overs after a powerful batting performance. Josh Inglis gave them a strong start with an explosive innings, helping the visitors cross the 200-run mark.

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However, CSK’s aggressive batting display proved too strong in the chase as the home side registered an important victory in the race for the IPL 2026 playoffs.