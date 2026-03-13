IPL 2026: Blessing Muzarabani Chooses KKR Over PSL Stint, Signs As Mustafizur Rahman Replacement

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani, who will join the squad for the upcoming TATA Indian Premier League 2026 season. His pace and consistency across global leagues and international cricket add further depth to KKR’s pace attack heading into the season. He is scheduled to arrive in Kolkata on 17 March.

"A new Blessing in Purple & Gold," KKR confirmed his signing on Friday.

Having gone unsold in the IPL 2026 auction, the Zimbabwe pacer had registered for the PSL Auction. He was picked up by the Islamabad United franchise for PKR 1.10 crore. Now, he has withdrawn from the league and signed for KKR after an impressive T20 World Cup 2026. In 6 matches, Muzarabani picked up 13 wickets, finishing as the second highest wicket-taker.

KKR were in hunt for a replacement after releasing Mustafizur Rahman on BCCI's request. Muzarabani was long linked to KKR, having grown in stature over the years. Before KKR, he had a stint as a replacement pacer for RCB.

The 6 ft 8” right-arm quick has emerged as one of Zimbabwe’s leading pace bowlers in the shortest format, known for his steep bounce and ability to strike in key phases of the innings. Muzarabani brings significant T20 experience, having claimed over 90 wickets in more than 80 T20 Internationals at an average of around 21, with best figures of 3/8.