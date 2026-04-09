IPL 2026: Bengaluru Guitarist Lands In Black Ticket Scam After Instagram Post Exposes ID Details

Bengaluru musician’s Instagram post inadvertently exposes ID, linking him to IPL ticket fraud probe | AI Generated Representational Image

Bengaluru, April 9: A guitarist with a local band has landed in an IPL black ticket scam after the ID he was issued to perform at M Chinnaswamy Stadium got posted on his Instagram post.

Instagram post triggers misuse of ID

Hemanth K B, the guitarist with the local band ‘Sakkare Mitaayi’, has lodged a complaint with the Bengaluru police, stating that his Instagram post had been misused by black ticketeers to sell tickets online illegally.

Hemanth, along with his band, had earlier performed at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) home matches at the Platinum Lounge inside Chinnaswamy Stadium. During the match, the band members had been issued official ID cards by event partner DNA Entertainment for access to the venue.

Fraud surfaces after match-day post

Trouble started after the inaugural match on March 28, when the guitarist, in excitement, shared photos from the event on Instagram. Without his knowledge, the post had revealed the front side of his ID card.

On April 6, the band’s drummer Pruthiv received a call from the organisers saying that the same ID card had surfaced in a black ticket racket. The caller alleged that the tickets were being sold illegally using the musician's IG credentials and asked him to report to the police.

Police probe into UPI transactions

Hemanth approached the police the next day, only to discover that an unidentified person had allegedly used his ID details to collect Rs 4875 through UPI from unsuspecting buyers. Investigators traced the amount to a specific mobile number of the suspect and transaction ID.

Also Watch:

Hemanth denied any role in the racket and told the police that he had no knowledge of how his identity was stolen and misused. He has since deleted the post that exposed his ID card. Cubbon Park police have registered a case and are now tracking the person behind the fraud.