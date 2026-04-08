IPL 2026: BCCI Imposes Stricter Rules; Restricts Movement Of Benched Players Near Boundary During Matches

Avesh Khan hits Rishabh's winning boundary back into the field of play | X/IPL

Mumbai, April 8: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced new rules for the Indian Premier League (IPL). As per this rule, players who are not part of the match will not be not allowed to move around the ground during the game. Only the 16 players named in the team sheet can enter the field for duties like carrying drinks, bats or passing messages, as per reports from Cricbuzz.

Who is allowed on the field now?

Only players who are part of the official 16-member match squad can step onto the field during the game.

Earlier, other squad members could also help with drinks or messages, but this is no longer allowed. The change has been shared with all teams as part of updated match playing conditions.

What about substitute players and extra squad members?

Substitute players who are not in the 16 cannot:

1. Enter the field

2. Carry drinks or equipment

3. Deliver messages to players

4. They must stay in the dugout and cannot move near the boundary line or LED boards.

How many players can move near the boundary?

1. The BCCI has also set a limit here.

2. Only five players wearing bibs can move around the boundary rope

3. These five can be from the playing 16 or from the rest of the squad

4. The number cannot exceed five at any time.

These players usually help with drinks or return the ball during play.

Why has this rule been introduced?

The exact reason has not been clearly explained by the BCCI. However, it is seen as a move to tighten existing rules and ensure better control over on-field movement during matches.

What do existing rules say?

The new rule strengthens earlier clauses in the match playing conditions:

1. Players can give drinks only under certain conditions and without wasting time

2. Non-playing squad members must wear bibs if they are in the playing area

Now, these rules are being followed more strictly. It is also expected to bring more discipline to how teams manage players during matches.