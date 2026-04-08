DC VS GT: Jos Buttler Smashes Mukesh Kumar For 23 Runs In One Over, Scores 1st Fifty Of IPL 2026 | VIDEO

Jos Buttler smashed Mukesh Kumar for 23 runs in an over to roar back into form in the game against Delhi Capitals. Having lost Sudharsan early, the former England captain dominated the proceedings, going on a six-hitting spree. It was his first half-century of the IPL 2026 season, putting the Gujarat Titans on top.

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Buttler smashes 23 off Mukesh

Jos Buttler started off in fine fashion before going into an overdrive mode. Axar Patel turned to Mukesh Kumar to bowl his third in the powerplay, a decision which backfired. Buttler welcomed the Indian pacer with a scoop over fine leg for a maximum. He then struck a slot ball far into the stands next.

Buttler added another boundary and a maximum to fetch a massive 23 from the 5th over. He himself raced to 42 off 16 balls, scoring a bulk of the runs in his partnership with captain Shubman Gill.

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Buttler's return to form

The former England captain has endured a wretched run of form in the lead up to the IPL 2026. It is his first score of fifty or more in 17 innings, reaching the milestone in just 24 balls. Butler smoked 5 sixes in the powerplay, the second-most for a non-opener within the first six overs of an IPL innings. Only Suresh Raina has more after he struck six against PBKS at Wankhede way back in 2014.