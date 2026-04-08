IPL 2026: CSK Star Dewald Brevis Confirms Availability For Clash Against DC On April 11 In Viral VIDEO |

Chennai, April 8: There is a good news for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans amid their disappointing run so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. CSK star and South African power-hitting batsman Dewald Brevis has confirmed that he will be available for their next match against Delhi Capitals (DC) which will take place on Saturday (April 11) at the Chepauk Stadium.

The video of Dewald Brevis confirming his availability for their next match has hit the internet and has since gone viral on social media. Dewald Brevis was not available for the first three games of CSK reportedly due to an injury.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, his comeback has raised hopes for CSK and their fans. This will likely prove to be a major relief for CSK as their star player and former Team Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is also not available.

There are reports that MS Dhoni will stay away from the team for the first six matches due to an injury. The fans are missing MS Dhoni amid the losses the team is facing.

The incident occurred during a game show where captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube and other CSK players were available. Brevis was asked of he has a message for CSK fans, to which he replied, "See you guys on 11th. Every match and everywhere we play."

CSK is having a dismal start to the IPL 2026 season as they have lost all their first three matches and are sitting at the bottom of the points table with a Net Run Rate (NRR) -2.517.