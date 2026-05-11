IPL 2026: Axar Patel, David Miller Hold Nerves As Delhi Capitals Edge Punjab Kings In A Thriller By 3 Wickets

Axar Patel, David Miller Hold Nerves As Delhi Capitals Edge Punjab Kings In A Thriller By 3 Wickets | X

Dharamshala, May 11: Delhi Capitals pulled off a thrilling three-wicket win over Punjab Kings in a high-scoring IPL 2026 clash that swung wildly from one side to the other before ending in dramatic fashion. Chasing a huge target of 211 at the HPCA Stadium, Delhi Capitals reached 216/7 in 19 overs after a tense contest filled with momentum shifts, big hits and crucial wickets.

Punjab Kings looked in control early after posting 210/5 in 20 overs. Young opener Priyansh Arya gave them a blazing start with 56 off 33 balls, while captain Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings with an unbeaten 59 from 36 deliveries. Cooper Connolly also played an important hand with 38 off 27 balls, and Suryansh Shedge’s late cameo pushed Punjab past the 200-run mark.

Delhi’s bowling struggled for most of the innings, with Mitchell Starc conceding 57 runs in his four overs. However, Madhav Tiwari and Mukesh Kumar picked up two wickets each to stop Punjab from getting an even bigger total.

The chase began in disastrous fashion for Delhi Capitals. KL Rahul, Abishek Porel and Sahil Parakh fell quickly as Punjab bowlers reduced Delhi to heavy trouble. Tristan Stubbs also could not convert his start, and the match appeared to be slipping away from Delhi.

Just when Punjab seemed ahead, captain Axar Patel turned the game around with a fearless counterattack. Axar smashed 56 off just 30 balls, hitting eight fours and two sixes to bring Delhi back into the contest. At the other end, David Miller produced another calm finishing effort with 51 from 28 balls packed with powerful boundaries.

The game continued to swing in the final overs. Punjab bowlers kept taking wickets at key moments, including Miller and Ashutosh Sharma, creating fresh pressure on Delhi Capitals.

But Madhav Tiwari and Aaqib Nabi kept their composure in the tense finish. The pair attacked bravely in the last over to take Delhi home with six balls remaining and complete one of the most dramatic chases of the season.

For Punjab, Arshdeep Singh bowled an important spell and picked up two wickets, while Yash Thakur and Ben Dwarshuis also made key breakthroughs. Despite several moments where Punjab looked set to win, Delhi Capitals managed to stay alive till the end and snatch victory from a thrilling contest.

The match turned into a complete rollercoaster for fans, with both teams repeatedly gaining and losing control before Delhi finally crossed the line in a nail-biting finish.