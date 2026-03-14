IPL 2026: AR Rahman Set To Perform At Chepauk, Ex-CSK Stars Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden To Return For ROAR'26 - Check Details

CSK fans will hope for a turnaround in fortunes | Photo: IPL-BCCI

Taking cue from RCB and Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings have announced their first ever fan event ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Called ROAR'26, the mega fan event will feature a live performance by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.

In a historic coming together of eras, “OG” Super Kings, led by Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden, M Vijay and S Badrinath among others, will reunite on their legendary turf to take on the current Chennai Super Kings squad in a series of high-energy, never-seen-before match-ups.

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From iconic moments of the past to the promise of the future, March 22nd will be a night where cricket meets entertainment in the grandest way possible. Tickets will go live on March 15 on the CSK App, the official website (www.chennaisuperkings.com), the District App, and District.in.

Fan events are in their fancy, most notably with RCB's Unbox event making headlines over the years. Rivals Mumbai Indians also announced a MIX Experience event, as a pre-season event in Mumbai.