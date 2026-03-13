SRH VS CSK In Court! Sun TV Wants ₹1 Crore From IPL Rivals, Wants Ban On Using Rajnikanth Songs Ahead Of IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have taken their IPL rivalry to court just weeks before the start of the 2026 season. Sun TV Network Limited, the media powerhouse and owner of the SRH franchise, has filed a copyright infringement suit in the Madras High Court against Chennai Super Kings Limited. That comes after CSK's continued use of Rajnikanth songs Jailer, Jailer 2, and Coolie in their promotional content.

Alongside music, CSK have used audio tracks and iconic dialogues from the Rajinikanth blockbusters. Particularly, Sanju's trade announcement and CSK's jersey reveal prominently featured the track "Hukum" from the movie Jailer. The network is reportedly seeking ₹1 crore in damages and a full account of revenues generated through the promos.

Sun Pictures, a subsidiary of Sun TV, holds the exclusive copyrights to these films. In court, senior counsel J. Ravindran, representing Sun TV, argued that CSK had used this intellectual property for commercial gain without authorization. The SRH owners are claiming ₹1 Crore in damages.

Chennai meanwhile have informed the Madras High Court that the franchise had already stopped using the disputed material. They will refrain from doing so in the future unless a formal license is obtained from Sun Pictures or Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL).