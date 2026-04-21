IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma's Record Century Powers Sunrisers Hyderabad To 47-Run Win Over Delhi Capitals

Abhishek Sharma's Record Century Powers Sunrisers Hyderabad To 47-Run Win Over Delhi Capitals | X

Hyderabad, April 21: Sunrisers Hyderabad continued their strong form in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 with a dominant 47-run win over Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. Riding on a superb century from Abhishek Sharma and a powerful batting display, SRH put up a huge total and then backed it up with a disciplined bowling effort to seal the game comfortably.

Sunrisers Hyderabad put up a big score of 242/2 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals. Abhishek Sharma was the star of the night with a magnificent unbeaten 135 off 68 balls. He played freely and kept the scoreboard moving from start to finish.

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Travis Head gave a solid start with 37, while Heinrich Klaasen added quick runs at the end with an unbeaten 37. SRH maintained a strong run rate throughout.

DC struggle in the chase

Chasing 243, DC could not keep up with the required rate and finished at 195/9. KL Rahul scored 37, while Nitish Rana top-scored with 57. Sameer Rizvi also chipped in with 40 runs. But the team kept losing wickets at regular intervals, which made the chase difficult.

Bowlers Back Up The Big Total

SRH bowlers did their job well and did not allow DC to build momentum. Eshan Malinga was the standout performer with four wickets. Sakib Hussain also took a wicket and kept things tight.

SRH continue strong run

With this win, SRH continue their good form in the tournament. The big total in the first innings proved too much for DC, helping SRH seal a comfortable 47-run victory.