SRH VS DC: Abhishek Sharma Smashes Second IPL Hundred, Equals Major Virat Kohli Record In Hyderabad| VIDEO

Abhishek Sharma smashed his second IPL century in a stunning batting display at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Put into bat by Delhi Capitals, Sharma put in a show of brutal hitting, reaching century in just 47 balls. Abhishek, with his century is now the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2026.

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Sharma looked in sublime touch from the get go after being put into bat. Batting with Travis Head, the left-hander set the tone for the innings, taking apart the Delhi Capitals bowling line up with ease.

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Abhishek equals Virat Kohli

It was Abhishek Sharma's 9th T20 century, joining Virat Kohli for the joint most by an Indian in the format.