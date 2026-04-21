SRH VS DC: Abhishek Sharma Smashes Second IPL Hundred, Equals Major Virat Kohli Record In Hyderabad| VIDEO

Abhishek Sharma smashed his second IPL century in a stunning batting display at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Put into bat by Delhi Capitals, Sharma put in a show of brutal hitting, reaching century in just 47 balls. Abhishek, with his century is now the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2026.
Sharma looked in sublime touch from the get go after being put into bat. Batting with Travis Head, the left-hander set the tone for the innings, taking apart the Delhi Capitals bowling line up with ease.
Abhishek equals Virat Kohli
It was Abhishek Sharma's 9th T20 century, joining Virat Kohli for the joint most by an Indian in the format.