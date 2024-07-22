IPL 2025 Transfer Rumours: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Likely To Leave Mumbai Indians Before Next Season

Mumbai Indians stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav could be on their way out of the franchise before the next season of the Indian Premier League, if reports are to be believed.

Rohit's future at MI has been a topic of discussion since the beginning of this year when the franchise removed him from captaincy and handed it over to Hardik Pandya, who returned to Mumbai after leading Gujarat Titans for 2 seasons.

End of an era?

And now, a report in Dainik Jagran claims that both Rohit and Surya might part ways with Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2025 due to the discord in the team after Pandya's rise to captaincy and their disappointing season this year.

KKR eyeing Rohit

Kolkata Knight Riders is one of the franchises which has set its sights on Rohit, the report further claims.

Rohit was the first captain to win 5 IPL titles while leading MI, record which was later matched by Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni. Therefore, the decision to replace Rohit with Pandya was met with severe criticism and massive backlash from fans of the franchise.

Turbulent start to Pandya's MI captaincy

Pandya was booed all over India, including the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where fans vented out their frustration in full. There were reports of Rohit and Pandya not being on the best of terms throughout the season, although all the claimed issues vanished when they both turned up for Team India in the T20 World Cup 2024 last month.

Rohit hugged Pandya, who bowled the last over in the final against South Africa and defended 16 runs. The all-rounder was one of the chief architects of India's second T20 World Cup triumph after 2007.