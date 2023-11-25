IPL 2024: SRH Trade Left-Arm Spinner Mayank Dagar For RCB All-Rounder Shahbaz Ahmed

With the trading window just about to be closed ahead of IPL 2024 auction, yet another trade has occurred. SunRisers Hyderabad have traded Mayank Dagar for Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed. While Cricbuzz has reported about the trade, an official announcement is expected from the BCCI regarding the same on November 26th (Sunday).
