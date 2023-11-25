 IPL 2024: SRH Trade Left-Arm Spinner Mayank Dagar For RCB All-Rounder Shahbaz Ahmed
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIPL 2024: SRH Trade Left-Arm Spinner Mayank Dagar For RCB All-Rounder Shahbaz Ahmed

IPL 2024: SRH Trade Left-Arm Spinner Mayank Dagar For RCB All-Rounder Shahbaz Ahmed

With the trading window for IPL 2024 about to come to a close, RCB and SRH have made a trade.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 25, 2023, 08:41 PM IST
article-image
Mayank Dagar and Shahbaz Ahmed. | (Credits: Twitter)

With the trading window just about to be closed ahead of IPL 2024 auction, yet another trade has occurred. SunRisers Hyderabad have traded Mayank Dagar for Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed. While Cricbuzz has reported about the trade, an official announcement is expected from the BCCI regarding the same on November 26th (Sunday).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AUS 2023, 2nd T20I: Will Weather Play Spoilsport In Thiruvananthapuram?

IND vs AUS 2023, 2nd T20I: Will Weather Play Spoilsport In Thiruvananthapuram?

IPL 2024: List Of Players Likely To Be Released By KKR Ahead Of Auction

IPL 2024: List Of Players Likely To Be Released By KKR Ahead Of Auction

'Very Rare For A Prime Minister': Virender Sehwag On PM Modi Interacting With Team India Players In...

'Very Rare For A Prime Minister': Virender Sehwag On PM Modi Interacting With Team India Players In...

IPL 2024: List Of Players Likely To Be Released By GT Ahead Of Auction

IPL 2024: List Of Players Likely To Be Released By GT Ahead Of Auction

BCCI Announces Team India's Squad For ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup, Uday Saharan Named Captain

BCCI Announces Team India's Squad For ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup, Uday Saharan Named Captain