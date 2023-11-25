IPL 2024: SRH Trade Left-Arm Spinner Mayank Dagar For RCB All-Rounder Shahbaz Ahmed

Mayank Dagar and Shahbaz Ahmed. | (Credits: Twitter)

With the trading window just about to be closed ahead of IPL 2024 auction, yet another trade has occurred. SunRisers Hyderabad have traded Mayank Dagar for Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed. While Cricbuzz has reported about the trade, an official announcement is expected from the BCCI regarding the same on November 26th (Sunday).