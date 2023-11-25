IPL 2024: List Of Players Likely To Be Released By DC Ahead Of Auction

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | November 25, 2023
Bangladesh left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman is likely to be the 1st casualty of Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2024. Rahman managed only 1 wicket in 2 games in IPL 2023.
Opening batter Prithvi Shaw has been inconsistent for a while now. Shaw endured a forgettable IPL 2023 with the bat, managing only 106 runs in 8 matches at 13.25.
Manish Pandey is arguably one of the most talented players in the domestic circuit, but has been guilty of not being able to convert it into good performances. The right-hander scored only 160 runs in 10 matches at 17.78 due to which he could be released.
Right-handed middle-order batter Priyam Garg had been roped in as fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti's injury replacement. However, he couldn't make the desired impact, managing 22 runs in 2 matches at 11. With Nagarkoti also likely to be available, Garg could be on his way out.
IPL 2023 became one more edition without Delhi Capitals qualifying for the playoffs, having last done so in 2020. They managed only 5 wins out of 14 to finish at 9th in the points table.
