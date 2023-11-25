IPL 2024: List Of Players CSK Are Likely To Release Ahead Of Auction

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | November 25, 2023
Ben Stokes would perhaps be the first name from the franchise to be released. Bought at 16.25 crore, the all-rounder played only 2 matches in IPL 2023. With Stokes opting out of IPL 2024, the CSK are unlikely to retain him despite his calibre.
Kyle Jamieson previously played for RCB and was pouched by CSK for INR 1 crore during the IPL 2023 auction. However, he didn't play any game in the 2023 edition due to injuries and his injury-prone nature could be the reason the franchise releases him.
South Africa's Sisanda Magala is yet another bowler whose career has been marred with injuries. Magala's recent injury ruled him out of the 2023 World Cup and CSK is unlikely to carry him for IPL 2024.
Simarjeet Singh has played 6 IPL matches, but hasn't had much of an impact, picking up only 4 scalps and didn't play a game in 2023. Hence, the right-arm speedster is unlikely to be persisted with by CSK.
Leg-spinner Prashant Solanki could also face the axe, having not played a match in IPL 2023. Solanki played 2 matches in IPL 2022 and managed as many scalps at 19 apiece.
25-year-old Bhagath Varma is also likely to be released by the franchise. While Varma is yet to play an IPL game, the off-spinner's numbers aren't encouraging in T20s, taking only 2 wickets in 5 games.
Ambati Rayudu remains an automatic release since he retired from IPL after the 2023 edition. Having joined the franchise in 2018, Rayudu had the opportunity to win the crown twice with CSK.
Chennai Super Kings won their 5th title in 2023, beating the Gujarat Titans in the final by 5 wickets. Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and four in the last 2 balls when CSK required 10 runs to win.
