IPL 2024: List Of Personnel Changes And Players Traded So Far Ahead Of Auction

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | November 24, 2023
Former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower has been appointed as the head coach of Royal Challengers Banglaore. Flower was previously the coach of the Lucknow Super Giants.
Justin Langer has taken charge of the Lucknow Super Giants, replacing Andy Flower. Langer had a fairly successful stint with Australia, highlighted by the national team lifting the T20 World Cup.
Former Kiwi speedster Shane Bond has left the Mumbai Indians, having served the franchise since 2015. Bond will now serve as the bowling and assistant coach of Rajasthan Royals.
Lasith Malinga was the bowling coach of the Rajasthan Royals. Malinga has now joined as the bowling coach the Mumbai Indians for which he also built a legacy as a player.
Gautam Gambhir has left the Lucknow Super Giants' mentor role and will serve the same role for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Gambhir has also won two titles for the franchise as captain and will hope to guide them after a long drought.
Rajasthan Royals have traded left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal to the Lucknow Super Giants. In exchange, fast bowler Avesh Khan will play for the Royals in IPL 2024.
West Indian all-rounder Romario Shepherd has been traded from Lucknow Super Giants to the Mumbai Indians. Shepherd has been traded for his existing price of ₹50 lakh.
