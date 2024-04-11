IPL 2024: RR Skipper Sanju Samson Fined ₹12 Lakh For Maintaining Slow Over-Rate During Clash vs GT...

Sanju Samson | Credits: Twitter

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been fined ₹12 Lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during IPL 2024 clash against Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 10.

Sanju Samson-led RR suffered their first defeat of the ongoing IPL season with a three-run loss to GT. After posting a total of 196/3, thanks to brilliant performances by Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson, the hosts failed to defend it as Gujarat Titans chased down the 197-run target on the final ball over of the match.

Rashid Khan (24*) and Rahul Tewatia (22) were the game-changers for Gujarat Titans backed by Shubman Gill's captain knock of 72 off 44 balls.

However, during the closing stages of the match, Rajasthan Royals faced an on-field penalty as they were an over behind by the time limit for completion of the innings exceeded.

In a statement released by IPL on its website, Rajasthan Royals committed the first offence of slow over-rate breach in IPL 2024 and thus skipper Sanju Samson has been handed INR 12 lakh fine.

"Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur on April 10." statement read.

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Samson was fined ₹12 lakhs." statement added.