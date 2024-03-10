IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Doubtful For Tournament Due To Not Getting Fitness Clearance, Claims Report

Rishabh Pant | Credits: Twitter

Contrary to expectations that Rishabh Pant will stage his comeback in IPL 2024, reports have emerged over the same. According to Dainik Bhaskar, the BCCI doesn't consider the Delhi-born cricketer fit enough to play in the high-octane T20 competition, given he has not yet received the fitness clearance from the board. Dainik Bhaskar also reported that Pant is not yet ready to play in the IPL.

With fitness clearance yet to be available, Dainik Bhaskar sources say that Pant is yet to be included in the Delhi Capitals' squad. However, the think tank can keep the youngster as an extra player in the squad. The Delhi Capitals is yet to comment on the same.

On the 7th anniversary of @RishabhPant17's India debut, we bring to you an exclusive account of his life threatening setback & the journey to recovery as India awaits his comeback.



BELIEVE: To Death & Back: 1st Feb 7PM & 10PM on Star Sports & on Star Sports YT channel at 8PM pic.twitter.com/CareiqLmEU — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 30, 2024

Pant experienced a life-threatening car accident in late December 2022 when driving from Delhi to Dehradun. He underwent multiple surgeries and has been out of professional cricket since December 2022. However, he has recovered well enough currently and has lately been posting videos of him working out, signalling his readiness to take part in IPL 2024.

However, Pant is likely to only play as a pure batter in the first half of IPL 2024, should he partake.

Sourav Ganguly reveals Rishabh Pant will receive fitness clearance on March 5th:

During a conversation with The Times of India on March 2nd, Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket, revealed that Pant needs clearance on March 5th before having captaincy talks. He stated:

"He has done everything to get fit and that’s the reason NCA will clear him. Let Rishabh get cleared on Mar 5 only then we’ll talk about captaincy backups. We are taking a cautious approach with him because he has a very long career ahead of him. We don’t want to push him in excitement."

The Capitals will open their campaign against the Punjab Kings in Mohali.