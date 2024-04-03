IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman To Miss CSK’s Clash vs SRH, Flies Back Home To Process US Visa For T20 World Cup - Report

Mustafizur Rahman | Credits: Twitter

Chennai Super Kings will be without the services of pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the upcoming IPL 2024 clash against SunRisers Hyderabad as he returned to Bangladesh for US Visa process ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

The T20 World Cup is slated to place in the USA and West Indies on June 1. The showpiece event will take place almost a week after the IPL 2024 Final. Chennai Super Kings, who won two games thus far, will lock horns against SunRisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Friday, April 5.

As per the report by Cricbuzz, Rahman has already arrived in Bangladesh and will head to US Embassy to give his fingerprint and process his visa.

"Mustafizur arrived last night from the IPL for US visa purposes for the upcoming T20 World Cup. He will be giving his fingerprint at the US embassy tomorrow (April 4) and later will travel back to India to join Chennai." CB cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus told CricBuzz.

Mustafizur Rahman is likely to rejoin Chennai Super Kings' squad ahead of their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 8. However, the availability depends on when he will get his passport back after the US visa process.

Mustafizur Rahman is leading wicket-taker in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings' pacer Mustafizur Rahman is currently the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing season of the IPL. He played a vital role for CSK in the last three matches.

Despite speculations that Rahman won't be available for the first phase of IPL 2024 due to a hamstring injury he suffered during the third ODI against Sri Lanka, the 28-year-old played opening match of the season and picked four wickets against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This was followed by two wickets against Delhi Capitals.

However, Mustafizur Rahman went expensive in the third match of CSK as he conceded 47 runs while picking a wicket in four overs.

Rahman will be available for Chennai Super Kings till end of the April as he has to join the national side for the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, starting on May 3.